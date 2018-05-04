Home States Telangana

Telangana government non-committal in resolving fee issue: Parents Association

With the government’s petition demanding a vacation of stay on the status quo on fee hike pending in the High Court, the government is in the wait and watch mode. 

Published: 04th May 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the government’s petition demanding a vacation of stay on the status quo on fee hike pending in the High Court, the government is in the wait and watch mode. Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) members who called on Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari on Thursday informed media about the minister’s “helplessness” in controlling private schools over profiteering. The minister, when contacted, however refuted about government’s helplessness. 

On school managements taking the matter to court and getting stay order over cancellation of NOCs, the minister told Express, “Action is being taken by the government. It’s not right to say that we are helpless in controlling profiteering of private schools. Cancellation of NOCs of profiteering schools didn’t work. Several school managements went to courts individually and got a stay order. Now that the matter is in the court, we have to wait.

The HSPA members also expressed concern over status-quo on fee hike issued by the State government. 
“The hearing in the case which was supposed to be on April 23, didn’t happen due to change of bench of judges and later the Court was closed for summer vacation. We have been crying hoarse that the government should ask for priority hearing in this case,” said Seema Agarwal, a parent. 
The minister told HSPA members that hearing on several other cases of the government were also pending.

With regard to Tirupathi Rao Committee, which had in March received another extension, HSPA questioned why no meeting of the committee was held and a follow-up on its progress was made by the government. Srihari assured the parents that he would take necessary steps and a meeting is likely to be held soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Schools Parents Association HSPA School fees

Comments

More from this section

Telangana is second hottest real estate market in India

Mom heads to Telangana Human Rights Commission against 'abusive' son

1,250 electric poles uprooted in Telangana

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity