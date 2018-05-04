Telangana government non-committal in resolving fee issue: Parents Association

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the government’s petition demanding a vacation of stay on the status quo on fee hike pending in the High Court, the government is in the wait and watch mode. Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) members who called on Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari on Thursday informed media about the minister’s “helplessness” in controlling private schools over profiteering. The minister, when contacted, however refuted about government’s helplessness.

On school managements taking the matter to court and getting stay order over cancellation of NOCs, the minister told Express, “Action is being taken by the government. It’s not right to say that we are helpless in controlling profiteering of private schools. Cancellation of NOCs of profiteering schools didn’t work. Several school managements went to courts individually and got a stay order. Now that the matter is in the court, we have to wait.

The HSPA members also expressed concern over status-quo on fee hike issued by the State government.

“The hearing in the case which was supposed to be on April 23, didn’t happen due to change of bench of judges and later the Court was closed for summer vacation. We have been crying hoarse that the government should ask for priority hearing in this case,” said Seema Agarwal, a parent.

The minister told HSPA members that hearing on several other cases of the government were also pending.

With regard to Tirupathi Rao Committee, which had in March received another extension, HSPA questioned why no meeting of the committee was held and a follow-up on its progress was made by the government. Srihari assured the parents that he would take necessary steps and a meeting is likely to be held soon.