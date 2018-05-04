Telangana Housing Board gets rights over 20-acre land after long legal battle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a two-decade-long legal battle, the Telangana Housing Board finally got rights over 20 acre of land worth Rs 700 crore in Kukatpally. According to Housing Commissioner Chitra Ramachandran, the Supreme Court in its recent judgement stated that the land belonged to Housing Board.

“This judgement will be useful for correction of revenue records for revenue department and GHMC areas,” Ramachandran said.

In its recent judgement, the apex court unequivocally held that the entire 20 acres of land in survey number 1009 of Kukatpally belongs to the Telangana Housing Board. The acquisition of land was commenced by the Housing Board way back in 1963 and the Board took possession of the land in 1968.

The legal battle was started 20 years back between erstwhile AP Housing Board and Ajamunnisa Begum. Though the single bench of High Court held that the land belongs to Board, Begum approached the division bench of the High Court. The then AP Housing Board challenged the High Court judgement in Supreme Court and filed a special leave petition in the apex court in 2010.

“The Supreme Court has put an end to the festering litigation inflicted on the Board by alleged land owners and their representatives for over the past two decades,” the Housing Commissioner said in a release here Thursday.

“The Board would like to thank its legal team in the Supreme Court — PS Narasimha, additional solicitor general and TV Ratnam, advocate on record — for their untiring efforts,” the Housing Commissioner said. She also appreciated the efforts of the Housing Board staff including land acquisition officer K Venkateswarlu, law officer P Aruna Kumari, work inspector B Venkateswarlu, VSN Murthy executive engineer, DyEE (Western Division) Radha Krishna in winning the legal battle.