ACB suspends Telangana DSP for 'poor performance'

Anti Corruption Bureau D-G J Purnachandra Rao issued orders suspending Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer J Ashok Kumar for 'poor performance.'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a fresh twist to the ongoing probe into alleged illegal assets case of suspended HMDA director (planning) K Purushotham Reddy, the investigation officer (IO) in the case was placed under suspension on Friday.Anti Corruption Bureau D-G J Purnachandra Rao issued orders suspending Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer J Ashok Kumar for “poor performance.’’

This led to speculations if the officer was suspended for ‘poor performance’  for slowing down the investigation process in  Purushotham Reddy’s case. Interestingly, Ashok Kumar is also the investigation officer in Congress leader and Amangal MLA A Revanth Reddy’s cash-for-vote case. 
Sources said that Ashok Kumar’s poor performance led to delay in registering cases in Purushotham Reddy’s case.

This is the third suspension in the ACB in the recent past. Earlier, the ACB suspended Inspector and head constable for their poor performance.   However, rumours are rife that Ashok Kumar reportedly shared some crucial information with the suspended HMDA official Purushotham Reddy, following which the latter went  absconding for more than a month after cases were registered against him. 

‘’There is specific information about poor performance in investigating the case of tainted HMDA officer and that a crucial information of the agency was leaked to the accused officer. An internal probe was conducted and based on inquiry report, the agency suspended Ashok Kumar,’’ sources said. On February 2, the ACB registered cases against HMDA director Purushotham Reddy and his family members for amassing illegal assets worth crores of rupees.  Purushotham Reddy is presently in jail and his bail plea was rejected by the court recently.

