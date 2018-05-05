Infighting in Telugu syllabus panel likely to delay arrival of books

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officially, Telugu language is now a compulsory subject in educational institutions across the state and has to be implemented from the 2018-19 academic year. The state government reiterated this in a notification earlier this week. There is, however, no word on the when the syllabus would be framed or when books would be made available to schools.If sources are to be believed, all is not well in the committee planning and framing the syllabus for the subject. Chief minister who is personally overseeing the development in this matter had constituted a committee with the chairman of Telugu Sahitya Academy, vice chancellor of Telugu University and the school education department to look into the class-wise preparation of the course.

According to officials, infighting between Telugu Sahitya Academy and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) over the content and sharing of the responsibility is the reason behind the delay. With the syllabus not ready, in all likelihood, books will not be made available to the schools by the time they reopen after summer vacation on June 1.

“CM wants the syllabus and textbooks to be prepared by Telugu Sahitya Academy and the Telugu University and books will be printed by the SCERT. Recently, the SCERT wrote to the Academy asking for the guidelines of the syllabus and to take responsibility of preparation of the books. So now the ball is in the Academy’s court,” said an official on the condition of anonymity Another official confirmed that there has been friction within the panel due to which the syllabus has not yet been framed.

“Siddha Reddy is close to the chief minister but SCERT is competent authority in this regard. We are hoping the syllabus will be ready by June,” he said.Meanwhile, Siddha Reddy, chairman Telugu Sahitya Akademy told Express that he just has a supervisory role in the issue. “Once the syllabus is ready we will check it. So far it is not ready and when it would be ready only the commissioner and director of school education, G Kishan, would be able to tell,” he said.

Telugu will be introduced in Classes I and VI

Currently, the panel has decided to introduce Telugu at two levels—Classes I and VI for non-Telugu students and to simplify the current syllabus for those already studying the language. Students in Class I who would take up Hindi would now be taught Telugu. Likewise, in Class 6 when students are introduced to the third language, students would have to take up Telugu as second and Hindi or Sanskrit as third. Over the years, as these students proceed in higher classes, the Telugu would replace the other languages.

Schools will depend on books by private publishers

While schools have expressed relief that the implementation of Telugu as a compulsory language is being done in a phased manner, they are worried that non-Telugu students from other states who join schools in the city would have trouble. “This is one aspect that the government has not thought through. I think this academic year will be crucial for us and the government should gauge how to make this work out. I also expect a few modifications in the guidelines will happen next year,” said Anjali Razdan, vice-chairperson, CBSE Schools’ Association.