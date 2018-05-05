KCR is BJP’s ally, Congress tells various political parties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is pushing ahead his Federal Front agenda, the Congress on Friday dispatched letters to leaders of various political parties asking them to be cautious against Rao who was approaching them to form a Federal Front.“KCR is attempting to project himself across the country as the messiah of democracy, striving for strengthening federal system in the country.

But, you must know that in reality he is a dictator who neither believes in democracy nor in Indian Constitution. He is now dreaming of emerging as national leader,” said TPCC chief spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju in his open letter sent to about a dozen political leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Sravan said the letters are being sent to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, UP’s ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders. Sravan alleged that KCR has adopted the deceptive rhetoric “need for qualitative change in national politics” to pursue his secret goal of benefiting BJP. “KCR is under the influence of Amit Shah. When TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu left NDA, the BJP found a new friend in KCR and through him, they are polarizing anti-BJP and secular political parties so that these political parties do not ally with the Congress eventually,” he said.

Sravan Dasoju

“You may wish to understand the hypocrisy and double standards of KCR when he is meeting different leaders across the nation. After meeting Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, he spoke of paradigm shift in Indian politics and said that there must be a Federal Front. During meet with Deve Gowda in Bengaluru and in Hyderabad he said that a Federal Front sans Congress-BJP be formed.

Whereas after meeting DMK Leader Stalin in Chennai, he said that he did not talk of Front anywhere but media only propagated it. Further, he says that regional parties will win more seats in the 2019 elections during meeting with Kanimozhi. KCR’s political wandering was not his own idea,” he said.

Provide aid to farmers: Uttam

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded that the State Government extend immediate financial assistance to farmers who were hit due to unseasonal rains that lashed various parts of Telangana.Uttam Kumar Reddy said lakhs of quintals of paddy, maize and other farm produce which were brought to market yards for sale have been damaged.

Praja Chaitanya yatra in A’bad

The third phase of Praja Chaitanya Yatra of the Congress will be held from May 13 in erstwhile Adilabad district. The yatra, in its initial two legs, has covered 31 Assembly constituencies.The yatra will start from Mancherial on May 13 and will cover Chennur, Sirpur Kagazhnagar, Asifabad and Bellampally. The yatra will be of four days.