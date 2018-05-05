Home States Telangana

South Central Railway extends augmentation of a few trains

 In order to provide additional travelling facility for waitlisted passengers, South Central Railway extended the temporary augmentation of certain trains with additional coaches.

Published: 05th May 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to provide additional travelling facility for waitlisted passengers, South Central Railway extended the temporary augmentation of certain trains with additional coaches. Hyderabad-Narsapur Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from May 10 to June 30.

Narsapur - Hyderabad Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from  May 11 to July 1.  Hyderabad - Trivandrum Sabari Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from May 12 to July 2.
 Trivandrum - Hyderabad Sabari Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from May 14 to July 4. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
augmentation South Central Railway

Comments

More from this section

KCR is BJP’s ally, Congress tells various political parties

Will spend more time touring Telangana: TDP President Chandrababu Naidu

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation for four projects in Hyderabad today

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity