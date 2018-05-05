South Central Railway extends augmentation of a few trains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to provide additional travelling facility for waitlisted passengers, South Central Railway extended the temporary augmentation of certain trains with additional coaches. Hyderabad-Narsapur Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from May 10 to June 30.

Narsapur - Hyderabad Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from May 11 to July 1. Hyderabad - Trivandrum Sabari Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from May 12 to July 2.

Trivandrum - Hyderabad Sabari Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from May 14 to July 4.