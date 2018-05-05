Home States Telangana

TRS netas’ 'involvement' in Armoor gold case raises political heat in Nizamabad

The Armoor gold case is increasing political heat in Nizamabad district and it seems to be leading to tension among a section of leaders and police officials of the district.

Published: 05th May 2018 05:49 AM

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The Armoor gold case is increasing political heat in Nizamabad district and it seems to be leading to tension among a section of leaders and police officials of the district.A goldsmith Bhupal Manann, belonging to West Bengal settled in Armoor town and had been doing his business in coordination with local jewellery shop owners over the last 15 years. However, a few days back, he disappeared, and after receiving a compliant from a jewellery shop owner, police arrested him in Odisha and recovered Rs 80 lakh worth of gold.

As part of investigation, he revealed several people’s names who had taken gold from him as part of private financial transactions. In this backdrop, the police reportedly issued notices to a few persons whose names were disclosed by Bhupal. The names also included some TRS leaders. When contacted, Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya said that the case was under investigation. 

“All those who have taken gold from Bhupal will be questioned as part of investigation. There is no political angle in this issue,’’ he opined. Meanwhile Armoor former Municipal Chairman K Gangadhar took the initiation and formed an all-party committee excluding TRS leaders and submitted a memorandum to the CP, urging him to  conduct investigation.

The all-party delegation alleged that three persons from TRS were involved in the case. 
They alleged that Armoor muncipal chairperson’s husband Sanjai Babllu and his associates were involved in the incident. K Gangadhar said that they would launch agitation from Saturday. 

