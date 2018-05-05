Home States Telangana

Two Sudanese men held in Hyderabad for raping Ugandan girl

 Two Sudanese nationals studying in city colleges were arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Ugandan woman on Thursday night.

Published: 05th May 2018 05:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Sudanese nationals studying in city colleges were arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Ugandan woman on Thursday night. The arrested persons are Amer Hasan (26) and Mohammed Fageer (25). Hasan is a B Pharmacy student in Holy Mary Institute of Technology & Science College of Pharmacy, Bogaram whereas, Fageer is pursuing B Tech at St Mary’s college.

One of the accused, according to police, has been in a relationship with the victim for the last five months. The victim, a 21-year-old girl, is a resident of Pune and had arrived in the city three days ago to meet her boyfriend. 

According Osmania University police, on Friday night, Amer hosted a party at his rented flat in Seethaphalmandi and invited the victim and his friend Fageer.  After consuming liquor, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. She managed to escape and made distress calls to Dial 100 at around 1 am on Friday.

 The control room staff on receiving the call informed the Osmania University police. Later, she lodged a police complaint stating that she was sexually harassed by  Amer and Fageer at Amer’s flat.  Police arrested the two accused on Friday and they would be produced before the court. 

