Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation for four projects in Hyderabad today

HYDERABAD: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stones for four key projects in Hyderabad on Saturday. ‘State’s share in projects more than Centre’s’

Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy on Friday refuted claims that BJP leaders were bringing crucial projects to the city by tapping central funds.

As foundation stones for Amberpet, Uppal flyovers and two other projects are to be laid by Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in city on Saturday, BJP leaders were distributing the pamphlets stating that these projects with Central funds were sanctioned with active involvement of BJP leaders

The minister said that the share of the state in these projects is more than 50 per cent. He said that in the Uppal flyover costing `1,395 crore, the Centre’s share is about `626 crore while State/GHMC share is about `768 crore.