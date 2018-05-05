Home States Telangana

Will spend more time touring Telangana: TDP President Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu addressed the party’s Telangana State general body meeting where he reiterated that he would take a decision on alliances at an appropriate time.

Published: 05th May 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu waves at party members at NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not giving any clear indication about the party with which they would go to 2019 polls in Telangana, TDP national president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked his party leaders to strengthen the party so that other parties by themselves would come to them to forge alliances.

Naidu addressed the party’s Telangana State general body meeting where he reiterated that he would take a decision on alliances at an appropriate time. Naidu, however, asked his party leaders to activate the party rank and file. Naidu also assured to focus more on strengthening the party in Telangana and said he would spend more time touring the state. Though the meeting was scheduled to be among the party’s important leaders, hundreds of party cadre reached the NTR Trust Bhavan. Naidu reportedly expressed displeasure over this.

Later, when Naidu asked the leaders and activists to give suggestions for strengthening the party, several of them asked Naidu to attend and address more public meetings in Telangana districts and not just Hyderabad. Naidu said he would do all possible for the party to pick up pace in the state.
Between May 10 to May 20, the party will organise Mini Mahanadu’s in the 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of the state. “TDP will take stock of the TRS government’s functioning in the Mahanadu to be held on May 24,’’ party politburo member R Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP Telangana

Comments

More from this section

KCR is BJP’s ally, Congress tells various political parties

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation for four projects in Hyderabad today

TRS netas’ 'involvement' in Armoor gold case raises political heat in Nizamabad

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity