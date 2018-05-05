Will spend more time touring Telangana: TDP President Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not giving any clear indication about the party with which they would go to 2019 polls in Telangana, TDP national president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked his party leaders to strengthen the party so that other parties by themselves would come to them to forge alliances.

Naidu addressed the party’s Telangana State general body meeting where he reiterated that he would take a decision on alliances at an appropriate time. Naidu, however, asked his party leaders to activate the party rank and file. Naidu also assured to focus more on strengthening the party in Telangana and said he would spend more time touring the state. Though the meeting was scheduled to be among the party’s important leaders, hundreds of party cadre reached the NTR Trust Bhavan. Naidu reportedly expressed displeasure over this.

Later, when Naidu asked the leaders and activists to give suggestions for strengthening the party, several of them asked Naidu to attend and address more public meetings in Telangana districts and not just Hyderabad. Naidu said he would do all possible for the party to pick up pace in the state.

Between May 10 to May 20, the party will organise Mini Mahanadu’s in the 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of the state. “TDP will take stock of the TRS government’s functioning in the Mahanadu to be held on May 24,’’ party politburo member R Chandrasekhar Reddy said.