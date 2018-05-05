Woman approaches Telangana Human Rights Commission over 'rowdy' neighbours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 58-year-old woman, a resident of Quthbullapur, on Friday approached the State Human Rights Commission stating that she was being harassed and intimidated by her neighbours.

K Anusuya, a typist at the High Court said her home, where she had recently moved into, was burgled by her neighbour. One of the days when she returned home, she found that the lock on the door was broken and several valuables were missing. She then noticed that these items were in her neighbour’s house whom she addresses as a ‘rowdy’ in her petition.

She also alleged that the man, Ali, who owns several autos is called Don Ali and Auto Ali in their locality and he comes to her house and trashed her and her brother who lived with her. The brother eventually died after developing health complications in 2016. Where as, she says, Ali continues to trash her till date.

She approached the Jeedimetla police, but they never took an official complaint and ignored. Even when he comes to her house and physically abuses her, none of the locals intervene as they are all scared of him, she said in her complaint to the Commission. She also said that the police used to make fun of her saying, “Old mental lady has come again.” Based on this complaint, the Commission has sought a report from the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad by August 16.