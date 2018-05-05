Home States Telangana

Woman approaches Telangana Human Rights Commission over 'rowdy' neighbours

A 58-year-old woman, a resident of Quthbullapur, on Friday approached the State Human Rights Commission stating that she was being harassed and intimidated by her neighbours. 

Published: 05th May 2018 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 58-year-old woman, a resident of Quthbullapur, on Friday approached the State Human Rights Commission stating that she was being harassed and intimidated by her neighbours. 
K Anusuya, a typist at the High Court said her home, where she had recently moved into, was burgled by her neighbour. One of the days when she returned home, she found that the lock on the door was broken and several valuables were missing. She then noticed that these items were in her neighbour’s house whom she addresses as a ‘rowdy’ in her petition. 

She also alleged that the man, Ali, who owns several autos is called Don Ali and Auto Ali in their locality and he comes to her house and trashed her and her brother who lived with her. The brother eventually died after developing health complications in 2016. Where as, she says, Ali continues to trash her till date. 

She approached the Jeedimetla police, but they never took an official complaint and ignored. Even when he comes to her house and physically abuses her, none of the locals intervene as they are all scared of him, she said in her complaint to the Commission.  She also said that the police used to make fun of her saying, “Old mental lady has come again.” Based on this complaint, the Commission has sought a report from the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad by August 16.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Human Rights Commission harassment

Comments

More from this section

Infighting in Telugu syllabus panel likely to delay arrival of books

Handcuffs

Two Sudanese men held in Hyderabad for raping Ugandan girl

ACB suspends Telangana DSP for 'poor performance'

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity