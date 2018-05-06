Agents offering 'incentives' to PG medical seat aspirants for blocking seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a novel method to block medical seats, students are being offered Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh by agents or middlemen to opt for seats and give them up later. The current medical PG seat aspirants have many such stories to tell.

They told how they and their friends were offered ‘incentives’ for blocking and giving up seats in private medical colleges. But some students rejected the offers and noted down phone numbers and names of the consultancies.

“We did receive calls from people who offered us Rs 8 lakh or more for blocking seats. And usually, it is people below 6000-9000 ranks who are approached with these ‘incentives’. The aspirants are asked to block a seat in first round of counselling and opt out,” said a PG aspirant who requested anonymity.

When some such aspirants asked what they are supposed to do if they opt out of seats, agents asked them not to worry as the rank holders would get a seat based on merit in the second round of counselling.

The agents are on constant look-out for people who have decided to take NEET exam again to get a seat in their chosen specialisation. Such youngsters too are asked to block seats and opt out. “The consultancy employees ask us if we have already opted for a seat. If the answer is no, the second question is if we are interested to opt for a seat in any category.

The candidates who have no plans to join any college this year are ideal for the agents,” said another PG aspirant. The youngsters said that they get to know about people who have rejected such offers but they might never get to know about the people who have accepted the proposals. “Whoever opts for these proposals are effectively killing the dreams of many youngsters who are yearning for a seat,” the aspirant said.

Medical seat aspirants make list of suspected ‘blockers’

Hyderabad: Medical seat aspirants who anticipated that some students will block seats, have been keeping a close watch on all aspirants and red flagged if there is any unusual preference of seat such as a student from Rajasthan whose rank can get a good seat in the State, but opted for management quota seat in Telangana.

In fact, they have made list of some aspirants from Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, their names, ranks they hold, the seats and medical colleges they have opted for. Aspirants from AP and TS have formed groups in social media platforms where they share if they are offered money for blocking seats. “We observe if they will hold on to the seats or will not opt out.

There might be genuine cases where students from other States want to study here because their family has shifted to TS, or they might be some other reason. We know we cannot do anything about the cases. But there will be some obvious unusual choice like a student who will get seat of his choice in home State opts for management quota seat here,” a PG aspirant said.