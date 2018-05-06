Congress leaders of Telangana failed to act after we were expelled from House, says Sampath Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four key leaders of the Congress Party in the State- K Jana Reddy (Leader of Opposition), N Uttam Kumar Reddy (TPCC chief), Mohammed Ali Shabbir (Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council) and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (TPCC working president), were at the receiving end of harsh criticism made by their own party leader S A Sampath Kumar for the State Congress leadership's alleged failure in "seizing the opportunity," the party got after High Court's recent verdict annulling the expulsion of Sampath and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from the House.

Further, the claim of Jana Reddy and Uttam that they were going to make the grand-old party storm to power after the 2019 polls was disputed by Sampath, during a meeting of the Congress MLAs held at Jana Reddy's residence here on Saturday.

Sampath Kumar, who is displeased with the alleged failure of the State Congress leadership in exerting pressure on the State government and Assembly authorities to implement the High Court's recent verdict annulling the expulsion of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and himself from the House, on Saturday expressed his unhappiness in this regard directly before Jana Reddy, Uttam, Vikramarka, Shabbir Ali and other MLAs of his party.

"Besides expelling Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and me from the House, the government suspended all the Congress members including Jana Reddy, Uttam, Shabbir and Vikramarka from both the Houses, during the previous budget session of the State Legislature.

When Komatireddy and myself were expelled from the House, you people promised us that you would submit representations to President of India, besides building massive agitation at grassroots level against our expulsion. But, there is no action from your side to expose the government. State Congress leadership has so far done nothing to exert pressure on the government to implement High Court's recent verdict," Sampath was quoted as saying.

"Whenever I visit my constituency (Alampur), people regularly ask me about this. State Congress leadership has utterly failed in at least submitting a letter to DGP requesting him to resume security to Komatireddy and me, leave alone fighting for our rights, after the High Court's judgement setting aside our expulsion. In fact, the TPCC leadership has not utilised the opportunity for criticising the government, after the Court’s verdict. Even, a call was not given to stage protests across the State," Sampath reportedly attacked the State Congress leaders, during the meeting.

According to sources, while Komatireddy could not attend the meeting as he is at present in America, Sampath, who was present in the meeting, expressed his dissatisfaction over the way Jana Reddy and Uttam did not take initiative to undertake programmes to force the Assembly authorities to implement the Court's judgement.

It is further learnt that not agreeing with the argument of Jana and Uttam that the TPCC had come to the rescue of both the expelled members by organising meetings in their respective segments- Nalgonda and Alampur, Sampath questioned them, saying, "This issue doesn't belong to Sampath and Komatireddy.

Its the issue of Congress Party as a whole. Why have you people failed to organise meetings in your respective Assembly segments- Nagarjuna Sagar, Huzurnagar, Kamareddy and Madhira to expose the government?"

Later, while interacting with reporters, Jana Reddy rejected the argument of Sampath that the Congress leadership had not reacted properly on their expulsion. "We orgnaised protests in all constituencies. Eminent lawyer and party senior leader Abhishek Singhvi is arguing the case in the High Court on behalf of expelled MLAs as per the directive of AICC president Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Senior leaders speak

* Jana Reddy indirectly said he was the right candidate from the Congress Party to become Chief Minister. "N0 leader in the Telangana Congress is more senior to me to become the CM of the State, if Congress comes to power after the 2019 polls," he said.

* Uttam said the TPCC leaders will meet President of India and Governor soon to submit memoranda urging them to direct the State Assembly authorities to implement High Court verdict with regard to expulsion of Sampath and Komatireddy.