Don’t issue appointment orders for government posts: Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court recently directed the authorities concerned of Telangana government and its State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Telangana Transco not to issue appointment orders till June 4 pursuant to notifications issued for filling various posts. The bench said that the final hearing was incomplete in batch petitions filed against providing weightage marks to contract and outsourcing employees.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was passing this interim order in batch petitions filed by the aspiring candidates challenging the decision of the authorities to provide weightage marks to contract and outsourcing employees for filling the posts of civil assistant surgeons, staff nurses and medical officers in the state, and the engineering posts in Transco.