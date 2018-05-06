No notification on Krishna River Management Board without our consent: Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A day after Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) chairman issued a draft notification defining jurisdiction of the Board, the Telangana State asked the Union water resources ministry not to notify the jurisdiction of the KRMB `without adequate consultation with the member states'.

Expressing displeasure over the issuance of draft notification, the Telangana State also made a point that their experience with KRMB during the past three years had not been very encouraging.

In a letter addressed to the Union water resources ministry secretary U P Singh, chief secretary S K Joshi said that KRMB is one of the outcome of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He pointed out that the Bachawat Tribunal gave an award to erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and there is no award for water sharing of Krishna river between AP and Telangana. "KRMB can certainly step into helping the two states to arrive at a consensus for a given water year. However, notifying the jurisdiction of KRMB for regulation of water without an award or agreement, the ministry of water resources is likely to violate the provisions of the Act,'' the CS said.

Joshi, in his letter, also pointed out that KRMB chairman had forwarded the proposal for jurisdiction of KRMB along with draft notification without the approval of the Board. "As per Act, the powers of the Board cannot be unilaterally exercised by the chairman without its approval,'' Joshi said.

Joshi further said that the KRMB chairman identified certain projects for regulation, some for monitoring inflows and outflows and surprisingly had ignored many ongoing projects of Telangana from the purview of the list of the projects. "This list of various projects adversely affect the interest of Telangana,'' the letter said.

Telangana State also expressed its inability to share the huge cost on human resources including the cost of engaging CISF to provide security to the Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

"In an earlier meeting in 2016, it was decided to install telemetry station at Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar on priority basis within a period of two months. Rest of the stations were to be taken up in a phased manner. So far, no such telemetry stations have been fully operational,'' Joshi pointed out.

Appealing to the Union ministry to consider these issues, the state government asked the ministry not to notify the jurisdiction of KRMB without adequate consultation with the member states.