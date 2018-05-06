Special Purpose Vehicle on Godavari waterways soon: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari called upon Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra states to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for developing Godavari Inland Waterways with 10 per cent equity. He alson announced a sanction of Rs 2,000 crore for the project.

The proposed Godavari waterway project, if implemented, will change the face of the economy of these three states, he said, and stressed on the importance of developing Godavari waterways to cut the high cost of logistics in the country. "A feasibilty study has been conducted in this regard and a detailed project report will also be prepared. Loans for the project will be raised by the ministry," the Union Minister said.

He said that aprt from 10 per cent equity, the SPV can get the remaining funds at less interest rates, and requested the three state governments to send the proposals. ''It is my endeavour to operationalise waterway projects in the country before December 2018," Gadkari said.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for four key infrastructure projects here on Saturday along with Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and others, Nitin Gadkari said inland waterways would boost the economy of these states. He added that Union government's first priority was water-based transport as it was cheap.

He said that 3,000 tmc of Godavari water was going into the sea and even if half of it is saved, then water problems of Karanataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu would be solved.

Nitin Gadkari approved Telangana government's request for introducing inland waterways on Godavari. "Inland Waterways is very important for our industrial development as it will increase imports."

The Centre has come out with two projects. "The first project is to tap water from Indravathi river and take it to tail-end of Cauvery (in Tamil Nadu) through two dams and this is a Rs 50,000 crore project. The second plan is through Polavaram project (in Andhra Pradesh) transfer of water from Godavari to Krishna, and from there to Pennar river and finally to join it with Cauvery," he said.

Gadkari praises Kaleshwaram

As the Kaleshwaram project was crucial for the state which would irrigate up to 36 lakh acres of land, all the required permissions were given by the Ministry and all obstacles were removed.

Only one permission which is required would be cleared shortly once the report is submitted by the officials, Water is major problem for farmers to irrigate their agricultural lands, Minister Gadkari said.

He heaped praises on the State government for taking up the Kaleshwaram project. He said the State was setting an example for other states. Assuring that the Centre would extend all support to Telangana, he said the NDA Government did not want to mix politics with development.

Hyderabad Regional Ring Road

Gadkari also sanctioned Rs 5,500 crore for 330 km of Regional Ring Road (RRR) next to Outer Ring Road which will cover the Sangareddy-Gajwel-Choutuppal route and the Choutuppal-Shadnagar-Kandi route. He also sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for four laning of the Nizamabad and Madnoor stretches.

Create Satellite Cities

Gadkari suggested the state government not overcrowd the Hyderabad like Mumbai and wanted to create at least four satellite cities in the state by creating required infrastructure so that people need not move to the city. Minister also agreed to provide additional Rs 750 crore under Central Road Fund (CRF) for road development in the state.

The state government requested for additional Rs 1,000 crore. Regarding the request of the state government on handing over of 100 acres Defence lands for developmental works, Union Minister said he would take up the matter with minister concerned.

Following a request made by Amberpet BJP MLA, G Krishna Reddy to extend the proposed flyover by 200 metres covering Golnaka cross road, Nitin Gadkari responded positively. He instructed officials to prepare a DPR for extension of the flyover.