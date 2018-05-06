Home States Telangana

Taxi drivers of Hyderabad to launch their own app service

The cabbies say a major chunk of the taxi fare often stays in the hands of the taxi aggregator apps, by launching their own app the commission will thus stay with them.

Published: 06th May 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters prefer a taxis over TSRTC buses from RGIA (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi drivers are gearing up to give a stiff competition to taxi aggregator monopoly in the city by launching their own app service. The untitled app set to be launched in June this year will be owned collectively by the drivers.

No more surge pricing or peak hour charges, the working hours for drivers will be capped at 10 hours, of which two hours will be for rest. The EMIs the drivers have to pay to their car finance companies will be paid directly by the company itself. The cabbies say a major chunk of the taxi fare often stays in the hands of the taxi aggregator apps, by launching their own app the commission will thus stay with them.  These are the few takeaways from the initiative of Telangana Cab Drivers and Owners Association (TCDOA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hyderabad Hyderabadi drivers app

Comments

More from this section

PG NEET aspirants wary of seat blockers and 'seats sale' scams

Agents offering 'incentives' to PG medical seat aspirants for blocking seats

Don’t issue appointment orders for government posts: Hyderabad High Court

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats