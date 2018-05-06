Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold talks with staff JAC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister E Rajender, who is heading Cabinet sub-committee constituted to hold talks with employees' Joint Action Committee (JAC), said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would soon meet the representatives of the employees' JAC to resolve their demands, amicably.

Rajender, after holding talks with the leaders of teachers associations here at secretariat on Saturday, told media that the government will look into the demands of employees in a positive manner. "Ours is an employees-friendly government. Chief Minister KCR always takes decisions for the benefit of the employees. Chief Minister has completely aware of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which is vehemently opposed by employees. CM sir might hold a meeting with the employees, soon," he said.

"Employees are part of the government. Hence, the government never treats the employees as separate entity. We achieved statehood to Telangana with the help of employees also," he remarked.

The Finance Minister made it clear that the State government would complete the transfer of government teachers across the State in a hassle-free manner, by the time of commencement of next academic year, as desired by the teachers' unions.

Earlier in the day, the three-member Cabinet sub-committee in which IT Minister K T Rama Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy are other members had a detailed meeting with the representatives of teachers' unions.