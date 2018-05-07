Drastic fall in number of children available for adoption in Telangana 

Rajitha S By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the State government may have recently announced framing of guidelines for foster care system in the state for children aged six and above, adoption of babies between zero to one-and-half years has seen a fall in the last three years. On the other hand, the last few months has seen a rise in the deaths of infants in Shishu Gruhas in Hyderabad and Nalgonda.

The number of parents on the adoption waiting list is increasing as there are no children available in the age group, say officials and the process which they plan to complete within six months usually goes on for more than a year. As per the state-wide records of the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, Telangana has seen a fall in number of in-country adoptions in the last three years.

The manager of Shishu Gruha of Rangareddy district, M Srinivas, where abandoned and orphaned children are sent to, stated that there are around 50 couples at least waiting to adopt a child. “We generally conduct a home survey one month after a couple expresses interest in adopting a child. Priority is given to those parents who have lost their children due to illness or a single woman above 40 years,” Srinivas said.

This is in accordance with the Regulation 60 of the Adoption Regulations 2017. However, with very few number of children available in the Sishu Gruhas, the couples are put on waiting list.

Increase in number of infant deaths

In the last few months, Shishu Gruhas in Hyderabad and Nalgonda have seen 48 deaths of children all less than one year. Balala Hakkula Sangham took the matter to the High Court but the court was told that they were natural deaths. Reportedly, it was due to negligence of officials. “These factors are making couples wary. Adoptive parents who want to see the child and choose, are rarely allowed into Shishu Gruhas. Overall, the health of children is not up to the mark in Sishu Gruhas,” said Achyuta Rao, founder of BHS.