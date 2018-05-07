Home States Telangana

India does not approve of China’s OBOR: Union Minister VK Singh

Union Minister V K Singh reiterated that India does not approve of China’s OBOR as it’s not bilateral nor did China resolve concerns about the sovereignty issues raised by India.

Published: 07th May 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan City, that saw China fail to get India’s support for its One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, the Union Minister V K Singh reiterated that India does not approve of China’s OBOR as it’s not bilateral nor did China resolve concerns about the sovereignty issues raised by India. When asked if India will eventually join the One Road One Belt (OROB) of China, the minister responded by saying, “China has got the OBOR initiative for a particular purpose.

We have got our issues related to connectivity and sovereignty. We do not approve of it as it’s not bilateral.”  The minister speaking about Deccan Diplomacy being made an annual event of the MEA in Hyderabad said,” This is the first one that we have started, we will see how to make it a permanent affair, will have to do some re-engineering and see how to take forward, which think tank to take along.”

T P Sreenivasan, former permanent representative of India to United Nations, point out the difference between the Nehruvian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to diplomacy. The former diplomat justified the various foreign trips undertaken by PM Modi, calling them a transactional form of diplomacy.  
“Late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tended to project India’s needs as the needs of the world, and so we promoted disarmament as we did not have an army,” he said “When we look at PM Modi’s view, his first priority is FDI (First Develop India) and security. It does not talk about, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OBOR V K Singh Narendra Modi

Comments

More from this section

Kodandaram’s Telangana Jana Samithi invites youth to contest Gram Panchayat polls

Jobs aplenty in India: Union Minister VK Singh

MEA, commerce ministry must work together: Union minister VK Singh

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats