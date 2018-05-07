India does not approve of China’s OBOR: Union Minister VK Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan City, that saw China fail to get India’s support for its One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, the Union Minister V K Singh reiterated that India does not approve of China’s OBOR as it’s not bilateral nor did China resolve concerns about the sovereignty issues raised by India. When asked if India will eventually join the One Road One Belt (OROB) of China, the minister responded by saying, “China has got the OBOR initiative for a particular purpose.

We have got our issues related to connectivity and sovereignty. We do not approve of it as it’s not bilateral.” The minister speaking about Deccan Diplomacy being made an annual event of the MEA in Hyderabad said,” This is the first one that we have started, we will see how to make it a permanent affair, will have to do some re-engineering and see how to take forward, which think tank to take along.”

T P Sreenivasan, former permanent representative of India to United Nations, point out the difference between the Nehruvian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to diplomacy. The former diplomat justified the various foreign trips undertaken by PM Modi, calling them a transactional form of diplomacy.

“Late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tended to project India’s needs as the needs of the world, and so we promoted disarmament as we did not have an army,” he said “When we look at PM Modi’s view, his first priority is FDI (First Develop India) and security. It does not talk about, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).”