Jobs aplenty in India: Union Minister VK Singh

The minister said there are various job opportunities waiting for them in India. 

Published: 07th May 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 02:09 AM

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs General (Retd) VK Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking on the sidelines of the Deccan Diplomacy meet, Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh told Express that there is no cause of concern for job seekers from India and for those who are returning to the country. The minister said there are various job opportunities waiting for them in India. 

“Feedback all over the Gulf is that everybody wants their own people to get jobs. The squeezing is part of economics and oil prices going down,” said Singh,” The most affected are the blue collar workers. Things get magnified by a lot of people crying over that they have lost jobs. When you are in a different country, you got to go by the laws of that country. We have told the Gulf countries about this and they understand the issue. They are being selective which any country would do.  

Earlier in 2017 in response to a Rajya Sabha question, Singh submitted data that showed a decline on the number of Indian workers emigrating annually to Gulf countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The numbers had declined from 7.76 lakh in 2014 to 7.59 lakh in 2015, with 2016 showing a steep fall to 5.07 lakh. 

