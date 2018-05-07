Home States Telangana

MEA, commerce ministry must work together: Union minister VK Singh

Union minister VK Singh was speaking at a conference held as a part of 1st Deccan Diplomacy meet at ISB, Hyderabad

Published: 07th May 2018 02:01 AM

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao and Union External Affairs minister VK Singh talk during the Economic Diplomacy for Development conference, in Hyderabad on Sunday |Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union minister of state for External Affairs VK Singh on Sunday called for greater coordination between diplomacy and commerce. According to him, while the MEA pushes for diplomacy and invites other countries to invest in India, some ministries try to protect the domestic market and try to replace restrictions.“While the diplomacy part has been pushed for advantage, there is another ministry trying to replace restrictions in domestic market. We need to have a greater coordination between MEA and Trade and Commerce ministry,” said Singh.

The minister was speaking at the conference “Economic 
Diplomacy for Development” held as a part of the first Deccan Diplomacy meet at Indian School of Business, where he was the chief guest. Speaking about how China has leveraged its manufacturing capacity as a form of economic diplomacy, the minister said, “Our greatest advantage are our markets and economy. We need to exploit this in a way which is beneficial to us.” 

He added, “China created itself as a manufacturing hub, inviting everybody to come and manufacture there. They are looking towards the future. With their One Belt One Road (OBOR) it’s trying to secure its energy and resources that will help sustain its growth, but they deny it to others who are their competitors. 
Unfortunately, we fall in that category.” 

The minister also said that India’s greatest advantage over China was manpower, economy and democracy.
Don’t paint India with a broad brush: KTR to diplomatsIT Minister KT Rama Rao, who was also in attendance, said: “It’s important for foreign diplomats taking office in India to travel across the country to understand it better.” He appealed the dignitaries to stop looking at India through the prism of a World bank. “They want to paint India with a broad brush but I would advise against it.”

