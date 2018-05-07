Home States Telangana

Stage set for grand launch of Rythu Bandhu scheme in Telangana

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand launch of Rythu Bandhu scheme on May 10 by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at Indira Nagar village in Huzurabad mandal of Karimnagar district.

Finance Minister Etela Rajender inspecting the Rythu Bandhu meeting venue at Indiranagar of Huzurabad mandal in Karimnagar district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HUZURABAD/ HYDERABAD: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand launch of Rythu Bandhu scheme on May 10 by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Indira Nagar village in Huzurabad mandal of Karimnagar district. The scheme will provide Rs 4,000 per acre to each farmer per agriculture season as input subsidy. While the Chief Minister will launch distribution of Rythu Bandhu cheques and new Pattadar passbooks to farmers at 11 am on the same day at Huzurabad, which is represented by Finance Minister E Rajender, the programme will be officially launched in all the districts at 11.15 am.  
From the next day onwards, the distribution programme will be from 7 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7.30 pm.  The government has decided to hold this programme only in the morning and evening hours daily in view of the severe heat conditions prevailing in the State. 

“All the cheques and passbooks have reached the districts and the CM asked the officials to examine and distribute them village-wise.  He instructed that the information of the day-to-day programme should be passed in advance to the people. The CM directed the revenue and agriculture ministers to visit the distribution centres and monitor the programme,” the CMO stated in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to erect tents and provide drinking water facility at the cheque and passbook distribution centres. 

Against this backdrop, Finance Minister E Rajender on Sunday inspected  the venue located at Indira Nagar  where the CM would be launching the scheme.“Chief Minister KCR will launch the scheme by distributing cheques and passbooks to the villagers of Dharmarajpally at 11 am on May 10. Its a unique welfare scheme being introduced not only in the State but also across the country.The scheme will be of much help to farmers to reduce their crop investment on cultivation,” the Finance Minister said, while addressing media. The State government is putting in efforts to mobilise a large number of farmers for the programme, he said. At least one lakh farmers will turn up for the public meeting to be addressed by the Chief Minister.

‘No cash crunch expected’
Referring to ongoing cash crunch situation in banks, the Finance Minister E Rajender said the State government had been in touch with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorities to address this issue, much prior to the distribution of Rythu Bandhu cheques to farmers. “We already requested Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to direct the RBI to release adequate cash to banks across the State as farmers will cash their cheques, once the cheques are distributed to them.”

