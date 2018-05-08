Rs 85 crore scam in printing of passbooks: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the distribution of the new pattadar passbooks with enhanced security features to farmers, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that Rs 85-crore-scam had taken place in its printing.

“The cost for printing each passbook would not exceed more than Rs 50. But the government has paid Rs160 for a passbook. We demand a judicial probe into it,” Uttam said. He was addressing mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. “Agencies which quoted lower prices were not allotted the tender. Instead, the company which quoted Rs 160 per passbook was given contract,” he alleged.

The TPCC chief said the passbooks were to be distributed from January 26. Later, the date was postponed to March 11 and the President of India or Prime Minister were to be invited for the event. However, now the event is being held on May 10 without inviting either the President or the Prime Minister, he said.