Rythu bandhu: Here’s why Telangana farmers living elsewhere should be worried

HYDERABAD: Farmers who have land in Telangana but are residing outside the State might have some worrisome news for them: the State government is yet to prepare modalities for distribution of cheques to farmers living outside the State.

According to sources, around 10 per cent of the total farmers in Telangana are living outside the state, including foreign countries. While the well-off farmers who are in lucrative jobs in US may not need these cheques, for the small and marginal farmers who had migrated to Dubai, these cheques would ave immense value. Official sources stated that there were no guidelines for distribution of cheques under the Rythu Bandhu to farmers living outside the state or outside the country.

As per the already issued guidelines, a farmer has to be physically present to receive the cheque during the distribution process under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The family members of the farmers would not be allowed to collect the cheques. In case a farmer is ill, the officials would go to their residence and hand over the cheque.

Status of Aadhaar seeding as on May 5

Total accounts of farmers - 72,09,694

Clear accounts with pattadar passbooks - 57,33,025

Clear accounts with Aadhar seeding and passbooks printed - 52,73,064

Total Aadhar numbers seeded - 57,39,923

Aadhar numbers seeding percentage - 91.98

Mobile numbers entered - 37,04,358

Mobile numbers not entered - 35,05,336

Number of survey numbers - 1,91,54,563

Total extent of land - 2,38,28,180 acres

Extent for which pattadar passbook is required - 1,40,98,486 acres