Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao admits he is a Chhota Bheem fan

Amid his hectic schedule, it was a day to chill for KT Rama Rao, who spent Monday celebrating the 10th birthday of iconic Indian cartoon character Chhota Bheem.

IT minister K T Rama Rao during the 10th birthday celebrations of iconic Indian cartoon character Chhota Bheem, in Hyderabad on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid his hectic schedule, it was a day to chill for IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who spent Monday celebrating the 10th birthday of iconic Indian cartoon character Chhota Bheem. The Minister, who was present at the celebrations held by city-based Green Gold Animation studio to mark the completion of 10 years of hugely popular animation series Chhota Bheem, surprised the young crowd by displaying his 'love for cartoons.'

"Children are often asked what they want to become when they grow up. And most kids say they want to become a doctor, or engineer or scientist. But eventually when you grow up and learn to live with the realities facing adulthood, you realise that you want to go back to being a child again," stated KT Rama Rao, getting nostalgic.

Lauding the creators of Chhota Bheem, Rama Rao said,"I must tell you guys... initially Bheem was a little chubby... but I think he went on some diet... then he became the stylish guy he is today. Truly an amazing achievement. Not only have you created a brand that transcends languages, religions and various barriers that divides us as India, but you have truly captured the global imagination. I'm pretty confident Chhota Bheem in his new avatar of Super Bheem or Mighty Little Bheem is going to do amazingly well.

The minister added that his children were also big fans of the character and the show. "I inevitably end up watching Chhota Bheem. So I know all the characters... Raju... Chutki... and by the way Kaliya is my favourite," said KT Rama Rao surprising everyone with his knowledge about the hit animation series and getting huge applause from the audience.

The IT Minister added that Telangana government was coming up with Innovation in Multimedia, Animation, Gaming and Entertainment (IMAGE) Tower to give a fillip to animation, gaming and entertainment companies in Hyderabad and expressed confidence that animation makers from Telangana will come up with our own 'Disney' and 'Dreamworks' in the coming days.

