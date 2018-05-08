Home States Telangana

Telangana professor develops steering system for long-lasting tyres

Most of us are not aware that the current four-wheeler steering mechanism causes skidding of tyres leading to excessive wear and tear leading to reduced life span of tyres.

Published: 08th May 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Most of us are not aware that the current four-wheeler steering mechanism causes skidding of tyres leading to excessive wear and tear leading to reduced life span of tyres. In order to find a solution to the problem, a retired professor of Mechanical Engineering department of  National Institute of  Technology(NIT) Warangal, R Venkatachalam along with a research scholar of the department A Padma Rao have developed a unique four- wheeler steering system which not only make the drive safe and smooth,  but also reduces the wear and tear of tyres while taking a turn. The  professor has received a patent for his design  recently.

Explaining about his new design, Prof. Venkatachalam said that with the current steering system while taking a turn the tyres skid, as both  the front wheels do not follow a common concentric circular paths. “If  the vehicle is insisted to follow the circular paths defined by left  side wheels then the right side wheels have to undergo skidding.  In general, all the four wheels undergo rolling associated with skidding. Hence, the vehicle will not be making a smooth  turn”, he said.    

According to him, he had developed two mechanism, which are much simpler than the conventional steering and ensures perfect steering always. Explaining about his technique, the professor said that the mechanism mainly involves transmission of rotary motion of one stub axle to another through surface-to-surface  contact. However,  he states that though this mechanism gives perfect steering always, it has a drawback that the two surfaces should be in contact always. “Due  to roughness of the road, the wheels may turn and the surfaces may get separated. In order to overcome this, I had developed  another mechanism in which the surfaces are replaced with gear teeth.  Prof. Venkatachalam applied for patent in 2012 and after six long years the competent authority Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM), accorded him patent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao admits he is a Chhota Bheem fan

Five member Central team to inspect Telangana AIIMS site

Rythu bandhu: Here’s why Telangana farmers living elsewhere should be worried

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'