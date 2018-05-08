TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy leads delegation to Governor, demands privileges be restored to Komati Reddy, Sampath Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Telangana Congress leaders led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday urged Governor ESL Narasimhan to direct the State Assembly and State government to implement the recent High Court verdict annulling the suspension of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar from the House. They requested the Governor to direct the State government and Assembly to restore all benefits and privileges entitled to Komati Reddy and Sampath Kumar as sitting MLAs to "uphold the rule of law and the judgment of High Court in true letter and spirit."

A delegation comprising Uttam, Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Monday. They informed the Governor that Komatireddy and Sampath were expelled from Assembly by "an unconstitutional resolution" due to "an erroneous view of fact and law" on March 13. The Congress leaders informed that acting on a Writ Petition filed by the MLAs, the High Court had recently set aside the expulsion order passed by the Assembly and also the notification leading to automatic restoration and revival of the membership of Komatireddy and Sampath.

Uttam said the State government's hesitance in releasing the video footage of the alleged attack on Council Chairman K Swamy Goud in public domain or submitting the same in the High Court clearly showed that Congress MLAs did nothing wrong. He said the expulsion of two MLAs and suspension of remaining legislators for entire session was part of State government's conspiracy to pass the budget without any discussion.

Meanwhile, another delegation led by Samptah and Bhatti Vikramakra submitted a separate memorandum to Chief Secretary SK Joshi asking him to restore all the benefits and facilities to Komatireddy and Sampath available as sitting members.

Interestingly, Sampath Kumar did not meet the Governor and preferred to stand outside the Raj Bhavan during the meeting

It’s autocracy, claims Uttam

Taking potshots at TRS, Uttam said: “Though 20 days have elapsed from the date of delivery of judgement, neither the State nor the Assembly preferred any appeal against the said judgement, thereby allowing the judgement of the single judge attain finality. In spite of specific observation by the court that the membership of our members have been automatically restored and revived, the State Legislature has yet not extended the protocol and privileges available to sitting MLAs to Komatireddy and Sampath. “This reflects the autocratic behaviour of the State government,” he added.