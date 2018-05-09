Did corporate colleges admit students before class X results were announced?

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the affiliation process of private intermediate colleges is not yet over, admission in several colleges had been done nearly six months ago. For instance, in a corporate college in Narayanguda, it was found that admission process had been initiated and completed as early as last October and November. This came to light when members of ABVP found over 250 applications which were submitted in October, way before the students had passed class 10.

According to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the admission process will kickstart after the notification is released on May 21. Currently, it is engaged in the scrutiny of the applications for affiliation. Of the 1,684 junior colleges that had applied for affiliation, only 783 have been granted. Interestingly, the said branch of the corporate college is among the 539 colleges that are yet to receive affiliation from the Board.

“During a random check of colleges to ensure that they are not holding classes during summer vacation, we chanced upon 250 application forms for admission that were signed in October 2017. Even before the students gave their SSC examination, they had gotten admission in a junior college,” said G Jeevan Kumar, city secretary of ABVP.

Speaking to Express, B Jayaprada Bai, district intermediate education officer, Hyderabad said that only if the college is recognised by the Board, action would be taken against it for flouting the Board norms.

Laxma Reddy, assistant director, Commissionerate of Intermediate Education, said colleges often release the application form to facilitate parents to book seats in advance. “The seats, however, will not be open for them until the Board started the admission process. Enrolment does not mean admission,” he said.

Lackadaisical attitude of Board causing hardships

Meanwhile, private colleges have alleged that lackadaisical attitude of the board is causing them hardships. Thanks to marketing strategy, parents are made to feel that these colleges are the best and that they must at any cost get their child admitted to these colleges. They pay a few thousand and book the seats in the top corporate colleges.

The state has close to 9-10 lakh students in Intermediate, of these nearly 6 lakh are students of corporate colleges. “One-fourth students go to corporate colleges and another fourth to government colleges. The toppers from the districts are also lured by the corporate colleges. Though we complain the Board every year, no action is taken,” said G Satish, President of Telangana Private Junior Colleges Association.

TSBIE can’t regulate fee

Further, parents are fleeced by these colleges because they are issued a fee receipt in the name of the IIT/NEET coaching centres which are not under the Boards purview. As a result, parents end up paying `1.5 lakh for IIT/JEE stream, `1 lakh for NEET and `80,000 for Eamcet coaching per year. This amount can increase depending on the campus and facility provided in college and hostel.