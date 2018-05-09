Home States Telangana

Don’t attend Rythu Bandhu: V Hanumantha Rao to Stalin

V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday wrote a letter to DMK working president MK Stalin, requesting the latter not to attend the programme.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

V Hanumantha Rao (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the presence of national-level leaders during the launch of Rythu Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad would help Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in promoting himself in national politics, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday wrote a letter to DMK working president MK Stalin, requesting the latter not to attend the programme.

Alleging that more than 3,500 farmers had committed suicide in the State in the past three years, the Congress veteran said the CM was launching Rythu Bandhu only for deriving political mileage in the 2019 polls. “KCR is the only CM in the country who handcuffed farmers for demanding MSP for their agricultural produce.

For the past four years, KCR has done nothing for the welfare of farmers. Even though 3,500 farmers had committed suicides in the State, ever since the TRS assumed power, the Chief Minister had no time to console the bereaved families. One farmer who had wanted to meet and inform the CM about his problems, had to take his own life by consuming pesticide in front of CM’s office Pragathi Bhavan here, as he was not allowed to meet the CM. This shows the callous attitude of CM KCR towards farmers, who are facing a lot of problems,” he alleged. Rao alleged that as the elections were round the corner, the CM wanted to do something to attract farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rythu Bandhu V Hanumantha Rao

Comments

More from this section

Telangana: Three NREGA workers killed as mound of mud caves in

20 districts in Telangana, 3 districts in Andhra Pradesh to get piped natural gas soon

Not our DOST! Telangana private colleges go to court

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion