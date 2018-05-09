Don’t attend Rythu Bandhu: V Hanumantha Rao to Stalin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the presence of national-level leaders during the launch of Rythu Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad would help Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in promoting himself in national politics, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday wrote a letter to DMK working president MK Stalin, requesting the latter not to attend the programme.

Alleging that more than 3,500 farmers had committed suicide in the State in the past three years, the Congress veteran said the CM was launching Rythu Bandhu only for deriving political mileage in the 2019 polls. “KCR is the only CM in the country who handcuffed farmers for demanding MSP for their agricultural produce.

For the past four years, KCR has done nothing for the welfare of farmers. Even though 3,500 farmers had committed suicides in the State, ever since the TRS assumed power, the Chief Minister had no time to console the bereaved families. One farmer who had wanted to meet and inform the CM about his problems, had to take his own life by consuming pesticide in front of CM’s office Pragathi Bhavan here, as he was not allowed to meet the CM. This shows the callous attitude of CM KCR towards farmers, who are facing a lot of problems,” he alleged. Rao alleged that as the elections were round the corner, the CM wanted to do something to attract farmers.