Regularisation of services: Hyderabad High Court dismisses appeals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that there was no need to implead separately the Telangana government as a party to the petitions pending before it in view of Section 104 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has held that any decision rendered by it in the present case (appeals by AP state housing corporation) was binding on the successor state of TS.

The bench said the above while dismissing the appeals filed by the AP state housing corporation challenging the order of a single judge who directed the corporation to regularise services of petitioners, appointed as Work Inspectors (technical and non-technical) on temporary basis, from date of completing five years of continuous service.

The counsel for corporation told the court that the corporation was defunct with no new projects and only a skeletal staff and practically with no income. On the other hand, the counsel for writ petitioners contended that there was no illegality in the order passed by single judge.