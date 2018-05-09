Review related to filing affidavit: Lawyers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Different views have been expressed by the members of various political parties regarding the status of the ‘cash-for-vote’ scam case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Telangana.

The TDP is of the view that there will ‘no new development’ in the case since the same is pending before the Supreme Court, while the Congress feels that the BJP is behind the ongoing development in the case. While the ruling TRS claims that the law will take its own course of action in dealing with the case, the advocates are of the view that Monday’s review by CM KCR is primarily related to filing of an affidavit by the Telangana government in the above case pending before the SC.

TDP member and practising advocate in Hyderabad High Court, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, asserted that nothing was going to happen to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu even though the case was reviewed by KCR. The issue has been doing rounds only for political reasons. In fact, the SC has not granted any stay in the case filed by YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy challenging an order of the HC, which had set aside the order passed by the Special ACB Court directing the ACB to conduct probe into the role of other suspects, including Naidu’s, in the scam. Besides, the HC had also quashed other cases related to it, he noted.

Advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar said that the motive behind the case review by the CM is with regard to filing of an affidavit in the case pursuant to earlier direction by the SC. Even if the Telangana government orders a CBI probe, it will send wrong signals and have huge ramifications. The issues pertaining to ‘voice samples’ and phone tapping allegedly involving Telangana government will also come into the picture, he opined.