Telangana: Three NREGA workers killed as mound of mud caves in

Six persons, including three National Rural Employment Guarantee workers, were buried alive under a mound of mud in two separate incidents in the state.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

The site where NREGA workers were buried alive at Kustapur village in Jagtial on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL/SANGAREDDY: Six persons, including three National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREGA) workers, were buried alive under a mound of mud in two separate incidents in the state on Tuesday.  Six others were injured in the mudslides.

In Kustapur of Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district, three women NREGS workers were killed and six others were injured when a mound of mud fell on them at the work site.  Around 36 persons were working at the site when a huge portion of mud caved in and fell on nine workers. Three of them --  Sarikela Muttamma (50), Jella Posani (48) and Sarikela Raju  (55) -- died on the spot. The others  were shifted to Metpally government hospital.  Two of them Jella Sujatha and Raju suffered serious injuries while four others received minor injuries.

Sources said no minimum safety precautions were taken at the work site. District collector A Sharath took serious view of the mishap and suspended technical assistant B Pranaya and field assistant Dandu Peda Rajanna for lack of safety measures and supervision at the work site. The Collector also ordered a probe into the incident.

3 more die in Elmala  village
in another incident in Elmala village in Sangareddy, three workers were buried alive in a three metre deep canal when mud fell on them. According to police, workers from Odisha were engaged for drainage works by a construction company. On Tuesday, three workers died when mud caved in and fell on them at the site.

NREGA

