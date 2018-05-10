‘Commissioner ki baat’ to motivate fellow Telangana officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dear friends, we are here to do service for public by reacting over their grievances. The government has given huge funds for us. We have to work for public safety and security.... These audio clips of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar are making a buzz on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups of city police.

The Police Commissioner’s audio clip over detaining a couple illegally by city police in connection with civil dispute went viral. For the first time, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner has chosen to motivate his staff working in city by sending audio clips in which his voice recorded messages are being circulated to all policemen, from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) to Home Guard.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told Express that these kinds of messages would create a sense among his team and staff in discharging duties perfectly and enhance commitment levels to strive for people’s issues. “Whenever I notice our policemen failure in discharging duties or indulging in any illegal activities or negligence in performing work, I definitely respond by sending an audio recording to motivate and encourage them,’’ Anjani Kumar explained.

When a married woman, who went to Osmania General Hospital for medical examination after her husband physically harassed her, a ward boy and home guard misbehaved with her violating police rules and regulations. At the time of this incident, the police commissioner released his first audio clip directing the policemen to follow rules. “People have more expectations from police. We have to reach them by fulfilling their expectations,’’ Anjani Kumar said. In his second audio clip, the police commissioner asked the sub-inspectors and inspectors to follow crime-related news in newspapers and TV channels and take action. In his third audio clip, Anjani Kumar explained how a highly educated couple met him and narrated violation of law of city police.

The police detained a couple in connection with civil dispute by supporting another party by accepting mamools. The couple came to the Police Commissioner’s office and explained their ordeal. Responding over the incident, Anjani Kumar directed the policemen to follow rules by respecting public visiting police stations.