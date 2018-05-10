Home States Telangana

‘Commissioner ki baat’ to motivate fellow Telangana officers

Audio clips of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar are making a buzz on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups of city police.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

messaging app, telegram, whatsapp,facebook

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dear friends, we are here to do service for public by reacting over their grievances. The government has given huge funds for us. We have to work for public safety and security.... These audio clips of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar are making a buzz on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups of city police.

The Police Commissioner’s audio clip over detaining a couple illegally by city police in connection with civil dispute went viral. For the first time, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner has chosen to motivate his staff working in city by sending audio clips in which his voice recorded messages are being circulated to all policemen, from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) to Home Guard.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told Express that these kinds of messages would create a sense among his team and staff in discharging duties perfectly and enhance commitment levels to strive for people’s issues. “Whenever I notice our policemen failure in discharging duties or indulging in any illegal activities or negligence in performing work, I definitely respond by sending an audio recording to motivate and encourage them,’’ Anjani Kumar explained.

When a married woman, who went to Osmania General Hospital for medical examination after her husband physically harassed her, a ward boy and home guard misbehaved with her violating police rules and regulations. At the time of this incident, the police commissioner released his first audio clip directing the policemen to follow rules. “People have more expectations from police. We have to reach them by fulfilling their expectations,’’ Anjani Kumar said. In his second audio clip, the police commissioner asked the sub-inspectors and inspectors to follow crime-related news in newspapers and TV channels and take action. In his third audio clip, Anjani Kumar explained how a highly educated couple met him and narrated violation of law of city police.

The police detained a couple in connection with civil dispute by supporting another party by accepting mamools. The couple came to the Police Commissioner’s office and explained their ordeal. Responding over the incident, Anjani Kumar directed the policemen to follow rules by respecting public visiting police stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Telangana Sub Inspector suspended for detaining elderly couple

Pictures of Telangana Road Transport Authority papers with bribe breaks the internet

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch input subsidy scheme; will rythus become TRS bandhus?

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona