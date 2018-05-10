Home States Telangana

Fake assistant of Telangana CM’s advisor makes govt job promises, gets arrested

Claiming to be a key officer in CM’s peshi, the young man arranged Ifthar parties to big shots in his community in the city.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose | File Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whoever visits the house of 29-year-old Mohd Kifayath Ali in Kamatipura will believe that he is a key officer in the peshi of Chief Minister KCR. The nameplate suggesting him as Asst PA to CM’s advisor will give no scope to anybody to suspect his credentials. Claiming to be a key officer in CM’s peshi, the young man arranged Ifthar parties to big shots in his community in the city.

Later, he successfully duped over 20 persons to the tune of Rs 70 lakh on the pretext of providing government jobs including the jobs of deputy Mandal Revenue Officer. He also promised to help two government servants to get transfer orders to the places they wanted and later cheated them.  Kifayath, a postgraduate, had hired a private security guard to work as his gunman. He got fake business cards as Asst. PA to Chief Minister’s Advisor working at the Secretariat, and also fixed a red-beacon with a siren to his car to give a good impression.

For the last three years, Kifayath has been duping the unemployed youth. He purchased a three-storey building at Mandi Bazar in Warangal and bought three cars with the ill-gotten money. His friend Shaik Moinuddin (34), a mutton shop owner from Warangal, helped Kifayath in the fraud.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Two government officials also approached Kifayath to get them transferred and paid Rs 4 lakh. He was earlier arrested by the Tadvai police in a murder case and his first wife has lodged a domestic violence complaint against him at Delhi.” The LB Nagar police on Wednesday arrested the accused duo and recovered property worth Rs 20 lakh.

Man mesmerised by Kifayath’s drama

One of the victims saw Kifayath’s influence at a government-run children’s hospital got mesmerised and believed in him that he too could get a government job in TS, despite him being a native of Andhra Pradesh. However, he was also duped to the tune of Rs 6 lakh as he believed that Kifayath could get him the job of a deputy mandal revenue officer job in TS

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Telangana Sub Inspector suspended for detaining elderly couple

Pictures of Telangana Road Transport Authority papers with bribe breaks the internet

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch input subsidy scheme; will rythus become TRS bandhus?

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona