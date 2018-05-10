Fake assistant of Telangana CM’s advisor makes govt job promises, gets arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whoever visits the house of 29-year-old Mohd Kifayath Ali in Kamatipura will believe that he is a key officer in the peshi of Chief Minister KCR. The nameplate suggesting him as Asst PA to CM’s advisor will give no scope to anybody to suspect his credentials. Claiming to be a key officer in CM’s peshi, the young man arranged Ifthar parties to big shots in his community in the city.

Later, he successfully duped over 20 persons to the tune of Rs 70 lakh on the pretext of providing government jobs including the jobs of deputy Mandal Revenue Officer. He also promised to help two government servants to get transfer orders to the places they wanted and later cheated them. Kifayath, a postgraduate, had hired a private security guard to work as his gunman. He got fake business cards as Asst. PA to Chief Minister’s Advisor working at the Secretariat, and also fixed a red-beacon with a siren to his car to give a good impression.

For the last three years, Kifayath has been duping the unemployed youth. He purchased a three-storey building at Mandi Bazar in Warangal and bought three cars with the ill-gotten money. His friend Shaik Moinuddin (34), a mutton shop owner from Warangal, helped Kifayath in the fraud.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Two government officials also approached Kifayath to get them transferred and paid Rs 4 lakh. He was earlier arrested by the Tadvai police in a murder case and his first wife has lodged a domestic violence complaint against him at Delhi.” The LB Nagar police on Wednesday arrested the accused duo and recovered property worth Rs 20 lakh.

Man mesmerised by Kifayath’s drama

One of the victims saw Kifayath’s influence at a government-run children’s hospital got mesmerised and believed in him that he too could get a government job in TS, despite him being a native of Andhra Pradesh. However, he was also duped to the tune of Rs 6 lakh as he believed that Kifayath could get him the job of a deputy mandal revenue officer job in TS