Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch input subsidy scheme; will rythus become TRS bandhus?

The Rythu Bandhu scheme will be launched today by CM KCR from Huzurabad Assembly segment, represented by Finance Minister E Rajender.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in an electric bus in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The historic Rythu Bandhu scheme, that aims to provide an input subsidy of Rs 4,000 per acre per crop, will be launched today by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from Huzurabad Assembly segment, represented by Finance Minister E Rajender.

The Chief Minister will distribute cheques and fresh pattadar passbooks to eligible farmers in Dharmarajpally, Huzurabad at 11 am Thursday. At 11.15 am, the scheme will be formally launched in each district by respective ministers and TRS MLAs.

As many as 53 lakh farmers are likely to be benefitted and the ruling party is hoping to consolidate its base with the agrarian community through this move, which comes at the end of a long list of sops that have been announced for farmers, including free, uninterrupted power supply and Rs18,000 crore worth crop loan waiver.

“This is an unprecedented measure, not just in our country but across the world,” said KCR said, addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy. “By introducing such measures, we have made the fledging TS a role model for the entire country,” he added.

Rythu Bandhu scheme

