Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to come up with welfare schemes for Forward Castes

INDIRANAGAR: In what is considered as another important move to give a decisive edge to the ruling TRS in the 2019 polls over its rivals, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that his government would soon introduce welfare measures tailored for the needs of poor people belonging to Forward Castes (FCs) in the society.

Thus, KCR, a shrewd politician, who has initiated a slew of welfare measures targeting each community like SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, women and farmers in the past four years, has now focused his attention on winning the hearts of people belonging to the OCs.

After launching Rythu Bandhu, a unique investment support scheme aimed at providing Rs 8,000 to each farmer per acre every year, during a massive public meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said there are several poor people even in OCs, who are living in deplorable conditions.

The government had decided to introduce specific welfare measures for the benefit of such poor people in OCs, he added and said, "After discussing with the Finance Minister E Rajender, I will soon announce the schemes."

"Our fledgling Telangana State has become a role model for the entire country in terms of welfare activities and development works. No other State in the country is implementing such unique measures for the well-being of people.

Whether it is Asara pension, financial assistance to lonely woman, Rs 5 lakh life insurance to each farmer, or providing high salaries to employees, in every count, TS stands at No.1 position," the Chief Minister asserted.

He then said the residential schools set up for children belonging to weaker sections and minorities across the State had become a hit among people. "Some of the representatives of Forward Castes such as Brahmins, Reddys, Velamas, Kammas and Rajus, recently met me and requested me to provide some seats in these schools to the children belonging to poor families in these castes.

Following this, I have decided to initiate some welfare measures exclusively for the economically backward sections people belonging to OCs," he said.

Later, KCR formally launched Rythu Bandhu scheme aimed at providing crop investment support to farmers. To mark the occasion, he distributed cheques and new pattadar passbooks with enhanced security features to farmers belonging to Dharmarajpalli.

The distribution of cheques and passbooks to farmers was later launched by ministers in all district across the State.

During the meeting, Chief Minister KCR demanded that the Central government link Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with agriculture and enable the government to bear 50 per cent of farm labour expenses.

He also demanded 25 per cent hike in the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for each crop. "Now we should wage another war with the Centre for getting MSP for all crops," he declared amidst huge applause from the audience.