Telangana Sub Inspector suspended for detaining elderly couple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cracking down on an erring sub-inspector attached with the Chilkalguda police station, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar suspended him on Wednesday for allegedly detaining an elderly couple in connection with a civil dispute.

According to the police, Chilkalguda police had received a complaint from a person on his property dispute with an elderly couple. Though the complaint was civil in nature, sub-inspector Rajesh reportedly summoned them to the station.

According to sources, Rajesh initially called the husband and detained him for a brief period. Later, when his wife turned up at the station looking for her husband, her phone was confiscated and she too was detained. The couple was later let off.

The couple then approached the Commissioner, who ordered senior officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Based on the report, Rajesh has been suspended.