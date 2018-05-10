Home States Telangana

Telangana Sub Inspector suspended for detaining elderly couple

Chilkalguda police had received a complaint from a person on his property dispute with an elderly couple. Though the complaint was civil in nature, SI Rajesh reportedly summoned them to the station.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cracking down on an erring sub-inspector attached with the Chilkalguda police station, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar suspended him on Wednesday for allegedly detaining an elderly couple in connection with a civil dispute.

Sub Inspector K Rajesh, who
was suspended for allegedly
detaining senior citizens over a
civil dispute | Express

According to the police, Chilkalguda police had received a complaint from a person on his property dispute with an elderly couple. Though the complaint was civil in nature, sub-inspector Rajesh reportedly summoned them to the station.

According to sources, Rajesh initially called the husband and detained him for a brief period. Later, when his wife turned up at the station looking for her husband, her phone was confiscated and she too was detained. The couple was later let off.

The couple then approached the Commissioner, who ordered senior officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Based on the report, Rajesh has been suspended.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Pictures of Telangana Road Transport Authority papers with bribe breaks the internet

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch input subsidy scheme; will rythus become TRS bandhus?

messaging app, telegram, whatsapp,facebook

‘Commissioner ki baat’ to motivate fellow Telangana officers

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona