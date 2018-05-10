Will bring back golden era to Medak district: CM Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Stating that his government will bring back the golden era to Medak district also called as Metuku Seema (Prosperous place), Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday showered sops on the people of the district.

‘‘ The Medak district lost its sheen in the united Andhra Pradesh. The Ghanpur ayacut was neglected by both the previous TDP and Congress governments. After we came to power, we are spending Rs 100 crore on modernising the canals of Ghanpur ayacut and we will bring back the past glory of the project,’’ Rao said addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation for collectorate complex in Medak on Wednesday.

Rao also assured that his government will provide irrigation water to one lakh acres each in Narayankhed and Zaheerabad constituencies from the Singur project through lifts after getting water to the project from Kaleshwaram project.

On the issue of state finances, Rao said that every state witnesses a fall in financial growth in the first month of the financial year. ‘‘However, TS achieved 16.08 percent growth in April,’’ Rao said.