Home States Telangana

Will bring back golden era to Medak district: CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday showered sops on the people of the Medak district.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao | PTI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Stating that his government will bring back the golden era to Medak district also called as Metuku Seema (Prosperous place), Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday showered sops on the people of the district.

‘‘ The Medak district lost its sheen in the united Andhra Pradesh. The Ghanpur ayacut was neglected by both the previous TDP and Congress governments. After we came to power, we are spending Rs 100 crore on modernising the canals of Ghanpur ayacut and we will bring back the past glory of the project,’’ Rao said addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation for collectorate complex in Medak on Wednesday.  
Rao also assured that his government will provide irrigation water to one lakh acres each in Narayankhed and Zaheerabad constituencies from the Singur project through lifts after getting water to the project from Kaleshwaram project.

On the issue of state finances, Rao said that every state witnesses a fall in financial growth in the first month of the financial year. ‘‘However, TS achieved 16.08 percent growth in April,’’ Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Telangana Sub Inspector suspended for detaining elderly couple

Pictures of Telangana Road Transport Authority papers with bribe breaks the internet

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch input subsidy scheme; will rythus become TRS bandhus?

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona