Congress leaders weigh above 75 kg, but have no brains: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is known for hurling high-voltage dialogues at his political rivals in filmy style, on Thursday compared his physique with that of Congress leaders. Then, he tried to explain to people as to how he had made the new State stand first in the entire country, by introducing novel welfare measures, even though he was a very lean person.

“Unlike the well-built Congress leaders, I am not a tall man with muscular body. I am a lean person with average height. Like me, Finance Minister Etela Rajender too is a very slim and short person. Despite our skinny personalities, Rajender and me are working hard for the betterment of the people,” KCR said.

While addressing a massive public meeting at Indiranagar of Huzurabad Assembly Constituency represented by Finance Minister Rajender, in Karimnagar district, the Chief Minister went ballistic at Congress leaders.

“All these Congress leaders who ignored Telangana on all fronts, are now criticising every decision taken by my government for their selfish political gains. They are unable to see the benefit farmers will get because of Rythu Bandhu scheme. The Congress leaders are picking holes even in this unique welfare measure, introduced nowhere in the entire world,” the CM said.KCR then asked the Congress leaders to examine their conscience whether their attitude towards the “development” being undertaken in the State was right.

“Is any other State in the entire country making efforts to provide potable water to every household by undertaking Mission Bhagiratha like TS? Why are Congress leaders trying to create hurdles in the development of the fledgling State?” he asked.While listing out the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented across the State by his government, KCR said there was no need for his government to brag about its achievements as every beneficiary was personally enjoying the fruits of government programmes.

KCR the party crasher

Karimnagar: A couple was in for a big surprise on Thursday when none other than the State’s CM walked into their wedding. While going to inaugurate the Rythu Bandhu (investment support scheme for farmers) from Karimnagar to Huzurabad, the CM came across a wedding celebration at Tadikal. The CM suddenly got down from the bus and went to bless the newly-wedded couple Kavya and Manohar. The CM assured of financial assistance for the couple through Kalyana Lakshmi scheme It was a moment of joy and surprise for the couple and their families.