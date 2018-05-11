Home States Telangana

'Do not create rift by staking claim to CM post'

The comments made by Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy and Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy that they were in the race for the CM post continue to create tremors in the grand old party.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The comments made by Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy and Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy that they were in the race for the CM post continue to create tremors in the grand old party.  Even as the detractors of both Jana and Revanth continue to find fault with the two leaders for making such remarks at time when the party leadership is trying to unite warring factions within the party, Jana Reddy on Thursday reportedly complained about Revanth’s attitude to AICC state affairs in-charge RC Khuntia.

Sources said that Khuntia told Jana Reddy that Jana himself was the first person in the recent past to stake a claim to the CM candidate’s post from the Congress in the 2019 polls. But, Jana told Khuntia that he had not made those comments intentionally. “Those were made by me in a casual manner. I did not mean that I want to be projected as CM’s candidate,” Jana was quoted as saying. 

Khuntia then reportedly told the seniors not to make any open comments which might widen rift among party leaders in the run-up to the polls. Against this backdrop, Revanth continued to face the wrath of his colleagues like Komatireddy and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. 

