Double bedroom houses at Telangana's Bhojagutta gets legal green signal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to the state government, the vacation bench of the High Court on Thursday permitted it to go ahead with the construction of double bedroom houses on the 13-acres land at Bhojagutta in Gudimalkapur (Asif Nagar mandal) area of Mehdipatnam in the city. The bench, however, made it clear that the constructions would be subject to the final orders of the court pending before a single judge.

The bench of justices U Durga Prasad Rao and Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed the order on an appeal filed by the principal secretary to municipal administration, Hyderabad district collector, GHMC commissioner, Telangana Housing Board vice-chairman and others challenging the single judge’s order. Recently, the single judge, while dealing with a petition filed by Ali Mohammed, stayed the entire construction of the housing project in the land till completion of a survey of the entire 13-acre land as well as the six-acre land allotted to the Mustafa Hills Co-operative Housing Society and fix boundaries to both the lands.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court that GHMC had illegally occupied six acres of land pertaining to Mustafa Society in the name of construction of two bedroom houses. AAG J Ramachandra Rao submitted that due to paucity of time the district collector had completed the survey of the six acres of land which was allotted to the Mustafa Society and the survey of 13 acres of Bhojagutta land would be completed shortly.