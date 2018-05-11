Home States Telangana

Girl student found dead at a resort in Hyderabad

By UNI

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old girl student, who is pursuing degree course, was found dead at Pragathi resort in Shankarpalli Mandal of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana on Thursday.

Police said, the student, hailing from Thimmapur in Kothur Mandal in this district was identified as Shiresha.

She died by slitting her throat, police added.

Though the incident happened in the evening, it came to light at around 2300 hours when the deceased's family members identified the body at Pragathi Resorts.

Shiresha's family members suspected Sai Prasad, the deceased's friend, for her taking the extreme step as he was harassing her for the past few months in the name of love.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.

