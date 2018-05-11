Home States Telangana

Punctuality of trains has improved, claims South Central Railway GM Vinod Kumar Yadav

The South Central Railway claims to have seen an upswing in punctuality and performance in the last four years. 

Published: 11th May 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway claims to have seen an upswing in punctuality and performance in the last four years. “Between 2014-17, the punctuality of mail/express trains was around 96 per cent,” it said. SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav claimed to have initiated a stringent monitoring mechanism to keep track of the train movements on a 24x7 basis. 

The maintenance, developmental and upgradation works taken up have substantially enhanced safety standards. The enhanced fitness of rail routes significantly enabled an increase in speed of train services on account of removal of permanent speed restrictions and reduction of temporary speed restrictions, thereby ultimately contributing to improved levels of punctuality in train services. 

The general manager has set a goal to further streamline the developmental and upgradation works by enhancing efficiency and reducing the time taken, so that the punctuality of SCR attains the maximum high in the ensuing months of the current financial year.

TAGS
South Central Railway Vinod Kumar Yadav

