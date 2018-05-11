Telangana: Imported vehicles gather rust & dust at ICD

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Ford Mustang GT is a life-time dream for any car enthusiast. Imagine one of that lying neglected unused! That’s exactly what is happening at the Inland Container Depot(ICD), where the Mustang is lying since 2008 with none coming forward to claim ownership. What more? It is not the lone luxury automobile lying orphaned at the ICD. It has the company of an imported ATV, Yamaha Grizzly Sand Rider, and three imported sports bikes — a Ducati 749, Suzuki Hayabusa and Harley Davidson.

A Customs Department official revealed that all these vehicles were imported between 2008 and 2010. Apart from these, twenty other imported products are also lying unclaimed since 1995.

The official said that the goods were confiscated due to non-compliance of the import policy. “The vehicles are not eligible to be imported to India as they are in violation of Section 87 of the Indian Trade Clarification -Harmonised Systems (ITC-HS). Some of them were brand new but were shown as old vehicles,” the official said.

As per the ITC - HS provisions, cars imported to India should have a right-hand steering unlike the luxury car which is left-hand drive. Also, the speedometer should show distance in kilometre per hour (km/h) and not miles per hour (m/h). The Mustang GT will most probably decay there than be sold off to anyone. Though there is a provision to auction such vehicles, it may not happen as they don’t comply with Indian rules.