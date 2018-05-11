Home States Telangana

Telangana: Imported vehicles gather rust & dust at ICD

At the Inland Container Depot(ICD), Ford Mustang GT is lying since 2008 with none coming forward to claim ownership.

Published: 11th May 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ford Mustang image used for representation.(Wikimedia)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Ford Mustang GT is a life-time dream for any car enthusiast. Imagine one of that lying neglected unused! That’s exactly what is happening at the Inland Container Depot(ICD), where the Mustang is lying since 2008 with none coming forward to claim ownership.  What more? It is not the lone luxury automobile lying orphaned at the ICD. It has the company of an imported ATV, Yamaha Grizzly Sand Rider, and three imported sports bikes — a Ducati 749, Suzuki Hayabusa and Harley Davidson. 
A Customs Department official revealed that all these vehicles were imported between 2008 and 2010. Apart from these, twenty other imported products are also lying unclaimed since 1995.

The official said that the goods were confiscated due to non-compliance of the import policy. “The vehicles are not eligible to be imported to India as they are in violation of Section 87 of the Indian Trade Clarification -Harmonised Systems (ITC-HS). Some of them were brand new but were shown as old vehicles,” the official said. 

As per the ITC - HS provisions, cars imported to India should have a right-hand steering unlike the luxury car which is left-hand drive. Also, the speedometer should show distance in kilometre per hour (km/h) and not miles per hour (m/h). The Mustang GT will most probably decay there than be sold off to anyone. Though there is a provision to auction such vehicles, it may not happen as they don’t comply with Indian rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ford Mustang GT Suzuki Hayabusa Harley Davidson Ducati 749

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Punctuality of trains has improved, claims South Central Railway GM Vinod Kumar Yadav

Telangana real estate fraud: State Commission upholds 62-yr jail term to realtor

Handcuffs

Three held in Telangana for stealing fuel from Indian Oil Corporation tankers

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies