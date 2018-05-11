Home States Telangana

Telangana Outer Ring Road toll plazas: HC asks HMDA not to finalise tenders

The vacation bench of the High Court directed the HMDA authorities to get the issue of collection of user fee at the toll gates on ORR resolved before the single judge before whom the case is pending.

Published: 11th May 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vacation bench of the High Court on Thursday directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority authorities to get the issue of collection of user fee at the toll gates on Outer Ring Road resolved before the single judge before whom the case is pending. It granted liberty to the HMDA to make a special mention before the single judge after summer vacation.

The bench of justices U Durga Prasad Rao and Abhinand Kumar Shavili was dealing with an appeal filed by the HMDA commissioner and chief general manager (technical) of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited against the order of a single judge who had directed the HMDA to go ahead with bids for collection of user fee but not to finalise the tenders.

The single judge had given the interim order recently on a petition filed by Inderdeep Construction Company urging the court to declare as arbitrary, irrational and unconstitutional the action of the authorities in prescribing a minimum bid offer of Rs 21.25 crore for collection of user fee. The company sought directions to the authorities to proceed with the bid notice without prescription of the minimum amount criteria. The judge issued notices to the respondent authorities and directed them not to finalise the bid for three weeks.

When the appeal came up for hearing before the vacation bench, additional advocate-general J Ramachandra Rao submitted that the government had been incurring losses to the tune of Rs 3 crore a month due to the stay of the tendering process. Already, a miscellaneous petition was filed before the single judge for vacation of the interim order. In fact, the company had paid Rs 18 crore per month to run toll plazas. Another bidder has come forward to pay more than that amount. The petitioner company did not participate in the present bid process, he pointed out.

The bench opined that it would be proper to adjudicate the matter by the single judge since a miscellaneous petition seeking vacation of the interim order was already pending before him. It, however, granted liberty to the HMDA to make a special mention before the single judge after the summer vacation.

