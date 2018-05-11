Telangana: Small time actor booked for sexual assault thrashed by junior artiste

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A small-time Tollywood actor who was summoned to the police station was thrashed by a junior artiste and her friends inside the station on Thursday. He was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman junior artiste after spiking her soft drink with sedatives. Banjara Hills police on Thursday registered a rape case against Srisanth Reddy and had summoned him. Though the incident took place a few months ago, it came to light after the victim and her family members along with co-workers approached police and lodged a complaint.

Inspector K Srinivas said that the woman artiste lodged a complaint stating that she developed a friendship with the accused a few months ago. Srisanth had, according to the Inspector, promised the victim opportunities in Tollywood. She had played various roles in TV serials and films.

“Taking advantage of her friendship, Srisanth invited her to his flat a few months ago to discuss about marriage and career. There, he allegedly made her drink soft drinks laced with a sedative. After the victim was unconscious, the accused assaulted her sexually,’’ the Inspector said quoting victim’s complaint. Soon after she realised that she was exploited, she demanded him to marry her. However, Srisanth refused and offered a monetary compensation.

Efforts of her friends to convince him too proved futile and the victim decided to lodge a police complaint. As soon as he reached the police station, heated arguments took place between the accused and friends of the victim, which resulted in him being thrashed.