Home States Telangana

Telangana: Small time actor booked for sexual assault thrashed by junior artiste

The small-time Tollywood actor was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman junior artiste after spiking her soft drink with sedatives. 

Published: 11th May 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A small-time Tollywood actor who was summoned to the police station was thrashed by a junior artiste and her friends inside the station on Thursday. He was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman junior artiste after spiking her soft drink with sedatives. Banjara Hills police on Thursday registered a rape case against Srisanth Reddy and had summoned him. Though the incident took place a few months ago, it came to light after the victim and her family members along with co-workers approached police and lodged a complaint. 

Inspector K Srinivas said that the woman artiste lodged a complaint stating that she developed a friendship with the accused a few months ago. Srisanth had, according to the Inspector, promised the victim opportunities in Tollywood. She had played various roles in TV serials and films.

“Taking advantage of her friendship, Srisanth invited her to his flat a few months ago to discuss about marriage and career. There, he allegedly made her drink soft drinks laced with a sedative. After the victim was unconscious, the accused assaulted her sexually,’’ the Inspector said quoting victim’s complaint. Soon after she realised that she was exploited, she demanded him to marry her. However, Srisanth refused and offered a monetary compensation. 

Efforts of her friends to convince him too proved futile and the victim decided to lodge a police complaint. As soon as he reached the police station, heated arguments took place between the accused and friends of the victim, which resulted in him being thrashed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Punctuality of trains has improved, claims South Central Railway GM Vinod Kumar Yadav

Telangana real estate fraud: State Commission upholds 62-yr jail term to realtor

Handcuffs

Three held in Telangana for stealing fuel from Indian Oil Corporation tankers

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies