Three held in Telangana for stealing fuel from Indian Oil Corporation tankers

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a tanker driver working with the Indian Oil Corporation, were arrested by the Special Operation Team (SOT) for committing theft of diesel and petrol from Indian Oil Tankers supposed to be delivered to dealers. They were found to be diverting the fuel to private tankers by accepting money. The age-old practice was brought to light after an oil tanker blast killed one and several injured in Chengicherla in January.

The arrested persons are — Bekani Laxma Reddy, Orsu Raju, and M Srinivas Reddy. Police seized Indian Oil tanker (AP 28 TD 2817) with 4,000 pitre Petrol and 8,000 litre diesel. According to police, accused Laxma Reddy has been running a garage at Sarala Parking Yard in Bairamalguda, LB Nagar, and eking a livelihood. He is indulging in illegal purchasing of petrol/diesel by committing theft from Indian Oil tankers and storing and selling the same to gullible customers less then market price and earning money illegally.

The vehicle drivers of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited which were engaged to transport the petrol/diesel from the IOCL, Cherlapally after filling the tankers from the company use to visit the Sarala Parking Yard and draw the petrol/diesel from the tankers and sell to the parking yard owner who in turn sell the same to customers.The accused were handed over to the LB Nagar police.