Home States Telangana

Three held in Telangana for stealing fuel from Indian Oil Corporation tankers

Police seized Indian Oil tanker (AP 28 TD 2817) with 4,000 pitre Petrol and 8,000 litre diesel. 

Published: 11th May 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose | File Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three persons, including a tanker driver working with the Indian Oil Corporation, were arrested by the Special Operation Team (SOT) for committing theft of diesel and petrol from Indian Oil Tankers supposed to be delivered to dealers. They were found to be diverting the fuel to private tankers by accepting money.  The age-old practice was brought to light after an oil tanker blast killed one and several injured in Chengicherla in January.  

The arrested persons are — Bekani Laxma Reddy,  Orsu Raju, and M Srinivas Reddy. Police seized Indian Oil tanker (AP 28 TD 2817) with 4,000 pitre Petrol and 8,000 litre diesel. According to police, accused Laxma Reddy has been running a garage at Sarala Parking Yard in Bairamalguda, LB Nagar, and eking a livelihood. He is indulging in illegal purchasing of petrol/diesel by committing theft from Indian Oil tankers and storing and selling the same to gullible customers less then market price and earning money illegally. 

The vehicle drivers of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited which were engaged to transport the petrol/diesel from the IOCL, Cherlapally after filling the tankers from the company use to visit the Sarala Parking Yard and draw the petrol/diesel from the tankers and sell to the parking yard owner who in turn sell the same to customers.The accused were handed over to the LB Nagar police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Oil Corporation Special Operation Team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Punctuality of trains has improved, claims South Central Railway GM Vinod Kumar Yadav

Telangana real estate fraud: State Commission upholds 62-yr jail term to realtor

Telangana: Small time actor booked for sexual assault thrashed by junior artiste

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies