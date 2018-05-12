All set for Intermediate supplementary exams in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations that will commence from May 14-22 have been taken, said Dr A Ashok, secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Friday. Over 4.20 lakh students will be taking the examination in 819 centres across the State.

The examinations will be conducted in two sessions -- 8:45 am - 12 noon ( for I year) and 2:15 pm-5:30 pm ( for II year). A grace period of 15 minutes would be given to students to enter the examination hall. To ensure that no cheating or malpractices happen, 819 chief superintendents and an equal number of departmental officers along with 8,420 invigilators have been pressed into duty. Further, as many as 50 flying and 200 sitting squads have also been constituted.