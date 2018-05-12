Home States Telangana

Severe water crisis hits Telangana's temple towns

Severe water scarcity in Vemulawada in erstwhile Karimnagar - Kondagattu and Dharmapuri is forcing the pilgrims to stay in private lodges.

Published: 12th May 2018 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees taking a holy dip in the mud water at Kondagattu hillock temple in Jagtial district on Friday | Express

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Popular pilgrim towns of Vemulawada in erstwhile Karimnagar - Kondagattu and Dharmapuri - are facing severe water scarcity. Such is the condition that the authorities at Vemulawada are not giving rooms to devotees citing non-availability of water. 

According to temple authorities, there are nearly 527 rooms, including those for VIPs, in the vicinity of the famous Vemulawada temple. On Monday, Friday and Sundays, when the pilgrim rush is generally at its peak, there is a requirement of 20 to 22 lakh litres of water for the temple while on the normal days, the requirement is around 12 lakh litres. The supply of water is being jointly shared by the Nagara Panchyat and Temple authorities. 

Incidentally, at present only 9 lakh litres of water is being supplied. Of this, 5 lakh litres is being used by the Nagara Panchyat and the remaining is left for the temple. This has led to a severe water crisis forcing the pilgrims to stay in private lodges.

When questioned about the existing water crisis, Vemulawada temple executive officer Dusa Rajeshwar told Express that such problems persists only in 10% of the temple rooms. Kumara Swamy, a devotee, who went for darshan alleged that he was forced to take a dip in muddy water as taps are lying defunct. 

water scarcity

